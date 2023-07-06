YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tonya Richardson of Youngstown, Ohio passed on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was 57.

Tonya was born September 30, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio to David Lee Richardson and Christine Hampton Richardson.

She is a South High graduate and worked for REM Ohio Inc. as a habilitation aide.

Tonya was a member of New Hope Renewing of the Holy Ghost Church.

She leaves behind, to cherish her memory; son, Braylon Hunter of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, Alicia Frost (Will Clemons Jr.) and Antania Smith (Trevor Wiery) of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Pete Richardson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Earl Richardson (Cheryl) of Campbell, Ohio; Leonard Richardson (Cynthia) of Dayton, Ohio, Michael Mells of Girard, Ohio; sister, Shelley Langston of Youngstown, Ohio; stepsiblings, Lillian Mills of Girard, Ohio, Mayola Gattling of Youngstown, Ohio; Loretta Mills of Liberty Ohio and Wanda Mills of Brooklyn New York; special nieces Shonnita Richardson, Krystal Wolfe , Jeronica Wolfe; special nephew Jeremy Hobby; grandchildren, Leilani Clemons, Cameron Clemons, William Clemons, III.

Tonya is preceded in death by her parents; brothers David, Jr., Charles James, Sr., Curtis Richardson, Clifford Richardson, Jesse and Robert Mills; sister Marie Hobby; niece Tawanna Richardson; fiancé, Anthony Vincent Smith .

A funeral service will take place Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44507. (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 11:00 a.m.

