Timothy Conzett, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Conzett, Jr. passed on Thursday, October 28. 2021. He was 31

Timothy “Timmy” was born December 10, 1989 in Youngstown, Ohio to Timothy Conzett, Sr. and Bonnie Walton.

Timmy was extremely gifted in home construction. He could do anything including carpentry, drywall, flooring, roofing, etc. He was also an accomplished artist who created so many pieces of sketches and drawings for friends and family.

Timmy was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan and a faithful Christian. Most of all, Timmy was a family man. He loved spending time with his son more than anything.

Timmy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Bonnie Morris of Newton Falls, Ohio; stepfather, Robert Morris of Newton Falls, Ohio; son, Vincent Joseph Conzett of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Terry Gerthung and Justin Gerthung, both of Newton Falls, Ohio; mother of his child, Marisa Benzenhoefer of Youngstown, Ohio; stepsiblings, Robert Anthony (Lezlie) of Austintown, Ohio, Angel Morris of Geneva on the Lake and Samantha (Bobby) Lee of Youngstown, Ohio; best friend, Jena Benzenhoefer of Youngstown, Ohio and best bud, Mike Benzenhoefer of Youngstown, Ohio.

Timmy is preceded in death by his father; grandmother, Carol Garman; grandmother, Karen Alfored; Aunt Billie Jo Taylor; Uncle Gary Conzett; stepgrandmother, Sheila Morris; stepgrandfather, Robert Morris and Uncle Kenny.

Services will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44507 (234)-254-8403. Friends may call at 3:00 p.m.

