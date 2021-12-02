Thomas Wesley Todd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Wesley Todd passed on November 29, 2021. He was 60.

Thomas was born July 31, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Charles and Josie (Smith) Todd.

He is a South High School graduate.

Thomas was the shipping/ receiving manager at Penn Tool for over 20 years. It was there that he conceived and carried out his vision for efficient and high- quality operations.

Thomas had many talents and interests including playing billiards, collecting Rolling Rock memorabilia, motor cycle riding and collecting various die-cast vehicles.

He was also a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan.

Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother Steve Todd (Holly) of Arlington, Texas; sisters Fern Venable (Mike) of Youngstown, Ohio and Elizabeth Todd of Youngstown, Ohio; nephews Joe Hartsfield (Latricia Minor) of Youngstown, Ohio, Raymont (Teaza) Ingram of Youngstown, Ohio and Steven Todd of Arlington. Ohio; niece Jonise Hartsfield of Covington, Georgia and a host of great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Leroy Todd; grandparents Earl Todd and Pauline Barnett and grandparents Steven Smith and Rosa Smith.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown Ohio, 44507. (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 3:00 p.m.

