Thomas Callahan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Callahan passed on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was 70.

Thomas was born April 14, 1951 to Daniel and Gertrude (Weldon) Callahan in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a fabricator of fire protection equipment at Fireline.

Thomas loved spending time with his family. He was a loving caretaker with a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a faithful Cleveland Browns fan and had a passion for antique cars. Dale Earnhardt was his favorite NASCAR driver.

Thomas is survived by his cousins, Nancy Jo Heydle (Campana) of Youngstown and Patricia Senich (Campana) of Cincinnati Ohio; lifelong partner, Georgia Perrett; stepkids, Scott Perrett of Newport News, Virginia, Christopher Perrett (Debbie Rhinehart) of Struthers, Ohio and Toni Marie Perrett Hopkins; stepgrandkids, Corey Perrett, Joseph Perrett, Thomas Perrett, Megan Perrett, Kara Lynn McMillan, Amanda Rosenbaum, Taran James McLoskey, Tyler Matthew Fares, Todd Michael Fares, Katie Perrett and Jessica Perrett; great-grandkids, Athena Rosenbaum, Luke Rosenbaum, Aiyana Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Landon McMillan, Angelo Shuey, Gianna Perrett and Vincent Perrett and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel W. Callahan and aunt, Nancy J. Weldon Campana.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas James Callahan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.