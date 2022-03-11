YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa “Terry” Latimore-Kennedy departed this life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 with her family at her side.

Born on August 3,1951, she was the daughter of the late Floyd McDuffie, Jr. and Pearl Latimore-Phelps and the late Edward Phelps who raised her.

She was united in marriage to James Kennedy on November 5, 2011.

A dedicated daughter, wife, mother and sister, Terry cared for her mother and then her husband, James, until their passing.

She was a great bowler for over 50 years in many local leagues, winning many bowling tournaments all over the state and was even inducted into The Ebony Lifeline Allsports Hall of Fame in 2013. She was also a member of Penn-Ohio Travelers for over 45 years serving as the secretary.

Terry leaves to mourn her passing her son, Antuane Latimore of Youngstown, Ohio; sisters, Min. Dr. Floetta Jordan of Youngstown, Ohio and Min. Stephanie McDuffie of Cleveland, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Apostle Michael and Wilena Scott and sister-in-law, Verna Jean Wise, all of Youngstown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and four brothers.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

