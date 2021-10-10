Tammy Marie Ferguson, Youngstown, Ohio

Augustine Funeral Home, Inc

October 2, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tammy Marie Ferguson, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Marie Ferguson passed on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was 52.

Tammy was born June 7, 1969 to Charles Ferguson and Anita Marie Rounds in Youngstown Ohio.

She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and a graduate of East High School.

Tammy was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved crossword puzzles, but she most loved being with her grandchildren.

Tammy is survived by her son, Anthony Hamlett of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Brittany Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Charles Ferguson (Ramona) of Atmore Alabama, Terry Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio, Brian Ferguson (Jamie) of Wooster, Ohio and Mark Ferguson (Jackie) of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexia, Jamar, Aaron, Christian, Morgan, Karter, Ashton and Kaiden; nieces, Krysta Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio, Aubrey Ferguson of Chardon, Ohio; nephews, Justin Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio and Brian Ferguson of McMinnville, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Leonard Hamlett III.

Friends may call at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507. (234) 254-8403.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tammy Marie Ferguson, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com