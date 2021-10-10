Tammy Marie Ferguson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Marie Ferguson passed on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was 52.

Tammy was born June 7, 1969 to Charles Ferguson and Anita Marie Rounds in Youngstown Ohio.

She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and a graduate of East High School.

Tammy was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved crossword puzzles, but she most loved being with her grandchildren.

Tammy is survived by her son, Anthony Hamlett of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Brittany Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Charles Ferguson (Ramona) of Atmore Alabama, Terry Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio, Brian Ferguson (Jamie) of Wooster, Ohio and Mark Ferguson (Jackie) of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexia, Jamar, Aaron, Christian, Morgan, Karter, Ashton and Kaiden; nieces, Krysta Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio, Aubrey Ferguson of Chardon, Ohio; nephews, Justin Ferguson of Youngstown, Ohio and Brian Ferguson of McMinnville, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Leonard Hamlett III.

Friends may call at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507. (234) 254-8403.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tammy Marie Ferguson, please visit our floral store.