YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Elaine Prine passed on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was 73.

Elaine was born in Salem, Ohio on July 19, 1948 to Walter and Mildred (Doss) Hough.

Private services were provided by Augustine Funeral Home

