Steve Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Jenkins of Youngstown, Ohio passed on Monday, January 4, 2021. He was 68.

Steve was born February 12, 1952 to Leon and Lillie (Pass) Jenkins in Bessemer Alabama.

He has lived in Youngstown for about 63 years.

Steve worked at Mercy Health in environmental services and retired.

Steve was a “die hard” Cleveland Browns fan and was a formidable chess player. He was also very involved in his church.

Steve is survived by his son, TamBoura Jenkins of Ocala Florida; daughter Mischellean Jenkins-Quarcoo; brothers Rev. Leroy Jenkins (Diane) of Youngstown, Harry Jenkins (Willie Mae) of Youngstown and Barry Jenkins (Stephanie) of Youngstown; sister, Rita Jenkins of Ocala Florida and grandchildren, Nafeesa Aaliyah Fareed of Youngstown, Tamboura Leon Jenkins of Columbus, Lily Reign Greer of Youngstown, Tatiana Grace Jenkins of Georgia, Terran Anthony Jenkins of Georgia and Tara Ashley Jenkins of Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507, Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m.

