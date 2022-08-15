YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Simon was born October 25, 1937 in Gyor, Hungary to Joseph and Katalin (Meszaros) Simon.

He came to America in 1956 as a refugee eager to start his American dream. Soon after arriving here, he learned English and was hired by IBM, where he worked for 35 years.

Stephen married the love of his life, Carolyn in 1963.

His pride and joys were his four children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He loved them greatly and would do anything for them.

His many hobbies included leatherwork, birdwatching, fishing, woodworking and gardening, among others. He loved nature and was always in awe of America’s landscapes. As a philanthropist he donated to many charities, most especially “Defenders of Wildlife” and the “Humane Society of Summit County”. He absolutely loved cats!

Simon leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Jeff Fults (Joy) of Yukon, Oklahoma; daughters, Rhonda (Steven) Ferry of Liverpoole, New York, Lillian (Harley) Milks of Girard, Ohio and Carolyn Simon Triplett of Austin, Texas; sister, Katalin Schumer of Austria; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his dear wife, Carolyn; brothers, Joseph, Emery and Leslie and great-granddaughter, Lillian Faith.

Services will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

We Love you Dad and Grandpa !

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen Simon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.