YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Shelton (Bo) Karlo Whitlow departed from life on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Bo was born September 26, 1953 to Sonny and Peggy (Eubanks) Whitlow.

Shelton graduated from North High School in 1972.

He was a resident of Cleveland for 48 years and retired from the Republic/LTV Steel of Cleveland as a freelance maintenance worker.

Shelton enjoyed spending time with family and friends, music, traveling, cooking and seeing his favorite entertainers ‘perform live.

Bo will truly be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, wife, Renee Trina Dorsey Whitlow and two children, Delmar and Lori; six grandchildren: Diamond, Delmarion, Davonte, Nevah’da, Ja’nay and Danielle; five great- grandchildren; siblings, Vincent (Carmen) Whitlow, Millie (Duane) Floyd, Mary Whitlow Moore; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shelton was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd, 44507. (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 1:00 p.m.

The family requests that masks are worn and social distancing is observed.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shelton Karlo Whitlow, please visit our floral store.