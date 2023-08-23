YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharonda Elizabeth Miller passed on Saturday, August 5, 2023. She was 31.

Sharonda “Shay” Miller was born April 28, 1992 in Youngstown Ohio to Christopher Finley -Bey and Elizabeth Marie Green. She was reared by Randall Miller.

Shay was a loving and caring daughter, mother, sister , auntie, cousin and friend. She had a caring heart and enjoyed going out with her kids and close ones. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shay enjoyed doing her “batches”, as she would say with her kids. She was always the life of the party. Shay was a realist. She loved “50 Cent” and called herself Shay Jackson. She planned on pursuing nursing school, but shortly before, she was diagnosed with a tumor on her breast. She vowed to arrange her life around her children and her happiness.

Shay leaves behind to cherish her memory, her five children; Sha’Niya Johnson, D’Mari Fant, Kendall Miller, Jr., Kay’Lynn Miller and Kam’ron Miller; brothers, Jessie Driver, Floyd McDuffy, Valar J. Blair, Jr.; sisters, Marquaysha Driver, Valaysia Boyd (Kenyon), Kei’layah, Elizabeth Green III; Grandmothers, Lula B. Green and Geraldine Finley; grandfather, Richard L. Green, Sr.; great- grandmother, Willie Mae Beachum; great grandfathers, E.B. Gowdy, Sr. and Arthur Blakely; close companion, Kendall Miller and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts uncles and friends.

She is preceded in death by sister, Valarcia Blair; uncle, Richard L. Green, Jr.; nephew, Tariq Reid; great grandmothers. Elizabeth Gowdy and Hattie Mae Finley; grandfather, Arthur Beachum; great grandfather, Arthur Finley.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown OH, 44507, (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 12:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharonda Elizabeth Miller, please visit our floral store.