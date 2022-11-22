YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72.

Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs.

She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28, 2016.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory granddaughter, Katlyn Gregory of Youngstown, Ohio and sister, Judith A. Briggs of Carlinville, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and son, Robert Arden Gregory, Jr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

