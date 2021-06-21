Shannon Marie “Krimma” Plater, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon was born March 17, 1975 to Ernest and Irene Plater in Youngstown Ohio.

She was an Ursuline High School graduate and attended Youngstown State University to extend her studies in criminal justice.

Shannon was an entrepreneur who volunteered her time throughout the community.

She was a Dallas Cowboys fan and loved to play basketball. Shannon was also a member of the Black Diamonds Book Club. She also enjoyed baking, R&B music and was simply a woman of many gifts.

Shannon will be remembered as being a magnificent mother and grandmother and a devoted health and caregiver to her mother.

Shannon will be deeply remembered for her caring nature and remains the light of her family.

Shannon leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Irene Miles; son, Ernest Lewis III, daughter, Victoria; grandchildren, QueenVictoria, Ernest III, Mi’kyng and SweetDream; Nieces and nephews, Ceira, Derrick II, Deja and Demarron and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Plater and her brother, Derrick Plater.

Services for Shannon will take place on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at The Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Friends may call at 10:30 a.m.

Services are being arranged by the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507. 234-254-8403.

