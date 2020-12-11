Sandra Lee Zarlengo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Zarlengo passed on December 9, 2020.

She was 78. Sandra was born in Youngstown Ohio on March 21, 1942 to John and Alice (Stoyer) Senda.

She is a graduate of Boardman High School.

Along with her family, Sandra had many loves including crocheting, bowling (especially at the Hollywood Bowl), cooking, horseback riding, ceramics and shopping. Sandra enjoyed classic movies. Doris Day was among her favorites. Sandra also collected bells.

Sandra is survived by her son, Gary Wiecek of Boardman; daughters, Rene Lee Zarlengo of Youngstown and Sharon (Reginald) Comer of Youngstown ; sisters Beverly Bucci of Boardman, Francis (Cookie) Yee and Donna Bucci; grandchildren, Nicole, David, Ricardo, Ashley, Angelo and Dominic; great grandchildren, Paige, Bonnie, Pete and LeAunna as well as a host of aunts and cousins and many friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother Pearl Edmondson; stepfathers Al Bucci and Bill Zumbrum.

A private service will be held.

All arrangements will be handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

