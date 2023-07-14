LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra J. Platthy, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after an extremely brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by her family in Youngstown.

She was born September 14, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jack and Elaine Geltch.

Sandy was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and a Summa Cum Laude graduate from Youngstown State University.

It was during sophomore year at Austintown Fitch that she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Terrance Platthy. The two were happily married for over 55 years. She will be deeply and forever missed by Terry.

Sandy had three daughters, Kerry L. (Randy) Quisenberry, Christina M. (Paul) Farr and Amanda E. (Sean) Voorhies.

Sandy was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Geltch, Jr. and parents, Jack and Elaine Geltch.

Memories of Sandy will be cherished by her daughters; her grandchildren, Zachary Leone, Landon Farr, Eliza Farr, Noah Quisenberry, Sloane Voorhies, Phoebe Voorhies, Emarie Voorhies and Haben Voorhies; and several cousins, nephews, nieces, sister and brother-in-laws.

Sandy worked many years as a nurse, but the most important “job” in her life was taking care of her family. She was a caretaker, a teacher, quietly observant, kind, loving and incredibly giving. She loved the comfort of her home, but was always ready to enjoy a Cleveland Indians game, golf tournament or dinner with her husband, Terry at Station Square.

Her children and grandchildren all have fond memories of dancing, laughter, shopping for clothes, beach vacations, trips to New York and everything Disney. They recall her detail to her clothing outfits and her great taste in fashion. They will miss her love of Christmas and her desire to always make the next one bigger and better, but they know they will find “lost” gifts for years to come.

She was always there to support and showed up at every event and occasion. She loved strawberries, pepperoni pizza and burgers. She was there in times of need and times of laughter.

She was loved and admired by everyone and had more friends than seemed possible. Always up for her Monday cards, bridge lessons and tournaments, book club and golf.

We will all miss you, Sandy. Thank you for never judging but just loving. You will always guide and influence us. We will love you always.

Sandy requested no calling hours. The family honored this with a private family service.

The family would like to thank doctors John and David DelliQuadri and staff for the compassionate care and attention that they provided to Sandy.

It would also be remiss not to mention and thank the endless support from her friends who were in constant touch with Sandy and offered a continual delivery of food to her and Terry during the past 10 months.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home. Interment was at Church Hill Cemetery.

