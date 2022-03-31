YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. Gordon, Jr. passed on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was 73.

Samuel was born February 26, 1949 in Washington D.C. to Samuel J. Gordon, Sr. and Rebecca Williams.

He attended Campbell Memorial School.

Samuel served in the United States Army where he became disabled.

He worked as a supervisor at The Ford Motor Company.

He was also a member of VFW Post 6488, Donald Lockett, Hubbard Ohio.

Samuel leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his companion, Toni Hopkins; son, Samuel Robinson of Youngstown, Ohio; Goddaughter, Elizabeth Green III of Youngstown, Ohio; foster child, Dawaylan Lee of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Daryl Williams of Phoenix, Arizona; best friend, Lula Green (Belle) of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of friends, including Pete Stoddard, Donna Harris and Huss Rucker.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Matthew Williams.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel Joseph Gordon, please visit our floral store.

