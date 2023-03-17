YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ruth Aileen Aikey on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the age of 94.

Ruth was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 22, 1929 to the late Frank Kraynak and Veronica (Jessico) Kraynak.

Ruth was a woman of deep faith and a devout member of the Catholic religion. Ruth’s most significant legacy is the love and kindness that she showed to her friends and family. She was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Leroy, and together they raised three children, Sheryl, Lorraine and Roy.

Ruth is survived by her siblings, Betty Jane, Irene and Jeanie.

Ruth was preceded with her siblings, Charles, Lucille and Mary Lou.

Ruth was a beloved grandmother to Bobby Dedo (Charlene), Courtney, Kennedy, Lisa Doll (Jason), Nikole, Rachel Underhill (Jim), RJ and Troy Keslar (Jennifer) and a great-grandmother to many grandchildren. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth will be remembered for her compassionate heart and her unwavering faith. She was a respected and beloved member of the St. Dominic’s congregation. Although we will miss her dearly, we take comfort in knowing that Ruth is now at peace, reunited with her beloved family members who have gone before her.

A Funeral Mass for Ruth will take place Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507. Friends may call at 9:00 a.m. at the church. A Mercy Meal will be held immediately after the Mass.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home, 234-254-8403.

Rest in peace, dear Ruth. Your legacy of love and faith will continue to inspire and guide your friends and family always.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Dominic’s Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth Aileen Aikey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.