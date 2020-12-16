YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Rudolph Johnson, Jr. 72 of Youngstown, Ohio went home to be with the Lord, on the evening of Monday, December 14, 2020, with his wife and son by his side. Rudy accepted the Lord, was baptized at Berean Fellowship Church under the spiritual leadership of Pastor Samuel Olarewaju, Ph’d.

Mr. Johnson was born at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital in Niagara Falls, New York on April 14, 1949. Mr. Johnson was the only child born to the union of Mrs. Catherine (Kitty) Johnson and Mr. Rudolph Johnson Sr.

Mr. Rudolph Johnson Jr. attended the Youngstown City Schools, graduating with the Class of 1967 from South High School (Warriors). He was also a graduate of the Penn-Ohio Junior College with an Associate’s Degree in Computer Programming in 1969.

Rudy served his country in the US Navy, from October 15, 1973 until 1986; during the Vietnam Era. While serving in the US Navy, he received honors and an EG Chief Honorable Select Discharge.

After serving his country in the US Navy, Rudy was employed with North Star Steel & Vallourec. He began his tenure on March 10, 1990 until his retirement on September 24, 2015.

Rudy is survived by his widow, Mrs. Beatrice Johnson, of whom he shared 19 years of marital bliss, three children, Mrs. Shawnette (Derrick Sr.) Oliver of Orlando, Florida, Mr. Tilden (Doneica) Johnson, of Youngstown, Ohio and his namesake, Miss RuDee Johnson, of Orlando, Florida. Rudy also leaves behind two stepdaughters, Ms. Tonya Scott of Detroit, Michigan and Miss Michele Woods of Youngstown, Ohio. He leaves to share his memories 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind an aunt, Elizabeth Underwood & an uncle Louis Underwood, and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Rudolph Johnson Sr, his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Foster Johnson, his first wife, Donna P. Johnson, his third wife, Janice Faye Johnson (the mother of Tilden & RuDee Johnson). Rudy will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC & PER THE REQUEST OF THE DECEASED, THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS!

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.