Rosaura Burgos Diaz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosaura Burgos Diaz passed onTuesday, November 9, 2021. She was 80.

Rosaura was born April 7, 1941 in Patillas Puerto Rico to Candelario Burgos and Dimitria Diaz.

She was a sewing operator in New York.

Rosaura will be fondly remembered by her son, Johnny Collazo (Flora Lydia) of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Francy Collazo Burgos of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Luz Maris Burgos Diaz of New Jersey and sister Gloria M. Burgos Diaz of Puerto Rico along with six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers , Miguel Burgos Diaz and Angel Burgos Diaz; sister, Anna Burgos Diaz.

A service will be held in Puerto Rico and internment will be at Cementerio Municipal De Guardarraya, Patillas, Puerto Rico.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosaura Burgos Diaz, please visit our floral store.