YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalind Leigh Jeffries passed on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was 69.

Rosalind was born March 30, 1954 in New York, New York to John William Jeffries and Arthur Etta Gray.

She was raised in Harlem, New York and was exceptionally bright. Rosalind attended Calhoun High School which was an exclusive school for girls. She then attended Columbia University on a scholarship.

Rosalind worked at the Vindicator in customer service.

She loved to read, especially history.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Rean Lee Easterling, Roy Lee Easterling and Ronald Lee Easterling; daughters, Reanna Le Williams and Nicole Easterling; brothers, John William Jeffries and Mark Jeffries; sister, Karen Jeffries-Wells and 16 grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place, Saturday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507. (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

