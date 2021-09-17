Rosa Maria Abrams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Rosa Maria Abrams of Youngstown, Ohio passed on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the age of 74.

Ms. Abrams was born March 5, 1947 to Mancy Craft and Savannah Puckett in Tunica Mississippi.

She was a South High School graduate and worked at General Motors for over 30 years and was a member of UAW Local 1112.

Rosa leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Stevie and Carlos Calhoun, both of Youngstown, Ohio; many nieces and nephews, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, 16 siblings and grandson, Stevie Calhoun, Jr.

Services will take place Monday, September 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Calling hours will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Internment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery.

