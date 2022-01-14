WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Scott Chilton passed on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was 75 years old at the time of his death.

He was born August 4,1946 in Warren Ohio to Charles S. Chilton and Dorothy J. (Parker) Chilton Robbins.

Ronald served in the United States Army being discharged honorably.

He leaves behind his sons, Kevin McCall (Kimberly) of Columbus Ohio, Ronald Chilton of Youngstown, Ohio, Gregory Scott Chilton Southerland (Simona) of Atlanta Georgia; daughters, Michelle Chilton, Yvonne Chilton, Miranda Scott, Aquanna Mitchell (Janaro), Brianna Spatafore; brother, Anthony Chilton, all of Youngstown, Ohio and 25 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He will also be remembered by long time companion, Darla Scott and her son, Maurice.

He was preceded in death by his wife Waldene M. Chilton, both parents, three brothers, Charles Chilton, Gary and Larry Robbins.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507. (234) 254-8403.

Friends may call at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.