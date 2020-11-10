Ronald Miller, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Miller of Vienna passed on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He was 75. Ron was born July 7, 1946 to Hobart and Thelma (White) Miller in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Ron had a Bachelor’s degree in music.

In 1969 he married Judy (Wickland) Miller in Youngstown Ohio.

He taught music at Girard High School and Matthews High School. Later, he became a funeral director, most recently at Augustine Funeral Home. Ron was also an organist at Churchill United Methodist Church as well as St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Warren. He was a 32nd degree Mason at the Girard Lodge.

Ron is survived by his wife Judy; son, Michael and grandchild, Casandra Miller.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Miller and sister, Sandra White.

Friends may call at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown Ohio, 44507. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Masks/face coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced.

