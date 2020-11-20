Ronald James Loyan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Loyan passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was 67 years old.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Mary (Olar) Loyan.

Ronald was a self employed cleaning specialist.

He is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Ronald enjoyed playing billiards and loved to bowl. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Indians.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Linda ( Lee) Loyan of Youngstown; son, Kevin (Brenda) of Cincinnati; sister, Darlene (Roger) Day and many nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Joe Lee; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Happney and stepmother-in-law, Loretta Lee.

Arrangements are being made by Augustine Funeral Home.

