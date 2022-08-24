YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Garvey, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born January 31, 1952 in New York City, New York, son of George and Frances (Buser) Garvey.

After high school, Ron moved to Florida and worked as a diver at Ocean World, where he also wrestled alligators and trained animals.

In Florida, he met and later married the love of his life, Joyce (Goist) Garvey on June 26, 1979.

He worked in carpentry/maintenance at Ocean View Towers.

After living in Oak Hill for 25 years, they moved to Struthers, Ohio to raise their children.

Ron later worked as a supervisor and retired from Interfaith Home Maintenance.

He loved all animals, gardening, carpentry, fishing, classic movies, being outdoors and his many dogs. He also practiced White Dragon kung fu and tai chi.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly (Geary) Macovitz of Struthers; a son, David Garvey of Butler, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Owen and Ian Macovitz; a sister, Virginia Osweiler of Edgewater, Florida; a sister-in-law, Anna Garvey of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and many special nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Frances Garvey; a brother, Robert Garvey; a brother-in-law, John Osweiler and his dear wife, Joyce Garvey.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and his home health aide, Ms. Justine Hennon, for their support, care and kindness.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements will be handled by Augustine Funeral Home, Youngstown.

