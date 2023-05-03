YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Michael Roerich passed on Tuesday, March 28, 2023; he was 69.

Robert was born June 26, 2023 in Kingsville, Texas to Salvador Rodriguez and Rebecca Maldonado.

He completed his psychiatry residency program at Northeast Ohio Universities College of Medicine in 1992.

Among his many positions and accomplishments Robert, most recently, was Medical Director and Co-owner of Associates in Psychiatry, Inc. in Boardman, Ohio for the last 12 years.

He published several journal articles and was the founder of “The Road Imagery”, which he implemented in his practice, as well as “The Toxicity of Fluoxetine in Overdose” with Jeffery Moore, M.D., ‘The Mind Code”, Forward to “Moving A Nation to Care” and “Mental Imagery in Suicide Assessment”.

Robert had a passion for helping the military and assessed hundreds of veterans for a variety of disabilities.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his nieces, Iris Rodriguez, Rebecca Rodriguez Rivera and Ella Rodriguez and sister-in-law, Minerva Mares.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Salvador Rodriguez, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown OH, 44507. (234)-254-8403. Friends may call at 1:30 p.m.

