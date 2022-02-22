YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bobby” Lee Shaffer passed on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was 63.

Bobby was born June 6,1958 to Robert and Margaret (Hukriedd) Shaffer in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Bobby was a skilled laborer in manufacturing.

He was a loyal 80s metal band follower but truly loved his great-nieces and nephews. Bobby will always be remembered as a “fun-loving” man.

Bobby leaves to cherish his memories his niece, Mary Summerville of Campbell, Ohio; great-nephew, Timothy Patrick; great-nieces, MaryKay Spitler, Susan Tisler, Emma Leigh Patrick and Alya Gettings; best friend, John Chalfant and a special thank you to his good friend, Denise Camacci, who was such a good friend to him, especially when he needed to go to the store and run errands.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan Shaffer and brother, Michael J. Shaffer.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.