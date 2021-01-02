Robert J. Miklus, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Miklus, known affectionately to the family as Uncle Bob, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Hospice House.

He was born on November 6, 1938 to Catherine (Solly) and Michael Miklus and was a lifelong resident of Campbell.

After attending Campbell Memorial he worked for a short time at the Post Office before moving to Cold Metals Products where he worked for over 30 years, then retired in 1993.

You could always count on Uncle Bob to lend a helping hand or give sound advice. He loved to discuss current events over a cup of coffee, his annual trips to Atlantic City and his fur babies; most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a father figure to many of them and a beloved uncle to all of them.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Marie Carr, with whom he made his home and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael; sisters, Rita Scott, Delores Miklus and Jane Bohazi.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Augustine Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert J. Miklus, please visit our floral store.