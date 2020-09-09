Robert Frank Petrovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Frank Petrovich of Youngstown Ohio passed on September 5, 2020. He was 48 years old.

Robert was born in Youngstown Ohio on May 24, 1972 to Robert and Elvera (Toni) (Clark) Petrovich.

Robert received his GED in the Youngstown area.

He was a self employed car salesman who, at one time, owned his own car lot. Robert was well known for being a gifted salesman who could “sell anything”.

Robert was also a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include his father, Robert Petrovich of Youngstown; brother John Petrovich of Youngstown; aunts Gloria Korchnak of Youngstown and Stacey Mayhew of Youngstown; stepdaughter Breanna Keener of Youngstown; stepsons Dustin Milakovich of Seabring, Florida and John Milakovich of Youngstown; Nephews Louis Lebron of Youngstown, Anthony Petrovich of Youngstown, Jeremy Petrovich of Youngstown, Josie Beaulieu of Youngstown and Tyler Dugan of Youngstown; Neice Gabriella Zuzan of Youngstown. Robert also leaves behind Kari Petrovich (Keener) and his mother in law Sharon Keener.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

