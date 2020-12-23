Robert Frank Petrovich, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Frank Petrovich, Sr., of Poland, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was 71.

Robert was born on September 27, 1949, to Frank and Pauline (Pushgar) Petrovich.

He is a North High School graduate and worked security for Master Security and MYCAP.

Robert loved to play Bocce Ball and was and avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.

Robert will be remembered for being Santa Claus for many years at MYCAP.

Robert is survived by his son, John Petrovich (Cheryl) of Lowellville Ohio; sister, Gloria Korchnak (George) of Campbell, Ohio; grandchildren, Louis Christopher LeBron (Samantha) of Boardman, Anthony John Petrovich of Youngstown, Jeremy Joseph Petrovich of Youngstown and Bianna Keener of Poland; great-granddaughter, Leia LeBron.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elvera (Clark) Petrovich; son, Robert Frank Petrovich, Jr. and brother, Greg Petrovich.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.

Arrangements are by Augustine Funeral Home.

