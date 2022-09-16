YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State University with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Bob married Peggy Jo Weber in 1977.

He retired in 2016 after 37 years of service as a claims adjuster and supervisor with Westfield Insurance Group.

Bob had many interests and passions. He was an avid golfer; a devoted fan to all Cleveland sports teams; a high school football official for 15 years; a Deputy Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family Parish and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Bob was proud of his many contributions to charitable organizations including the St. Vincent DePaul Society and The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

His greatest passion was his wife and family. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in a variety of activities.

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Peggy Snyder; daughters, Tracy Latta (Nick) of Findlay, Ohio and Diane Holmes (Brandon) of San Francisco, California and grandchildren, Grady, Addisyn and Kinsley Latta and Lena Holmes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Frank and Antoinette Crish and paternal grandparents, Lorrine and Paul Snyder.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., prior to Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home. (234) 254-8403

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The St. Vincent DePaul Society or The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley in honor of Bob Snyder.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.