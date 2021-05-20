Richard Allen Weidner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Weidner of Youngstown, Ohio passed on May 19, 2021. He was 52.

Richard was born in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Jeannette (Rogers) Weidner March 12, 1969.

He was a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate.

He was a cook for various restaurants and more recently, was in the carpet laying business.

Richard was an aggressive competitor in the areas of fishing, golf, horseshoes, cornhole and “washers” with a collection of awards to show his skill and winnings. He also competed and won in Las Vegas at a national dart tournament.

Richard was also a member of the APA (American Pool Association) with a level 6 rank. Plaques with his name can be seen displayed at many local tournament sites.

Richard is survived by his fiance’, Sherry Hidasy of Youngstown Ohio; brothers Bob Weidner (Linda) of Campbell Ohio and Ryan Weidner (Jessie) of Youngstown Ohio; sister Gina Holden (Tom) of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great nephews; many cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a service at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, Ohio 44507 (234-254-8403)

Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

