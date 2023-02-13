YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held for Raymond Scott Jeter on February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave. Youngstown Ohio 44502. He passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

He was born January 13, 1959.

Local support has been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

