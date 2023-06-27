COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Frank Armeni, Jr. (affectionately known as “Sookie”) of Coitsville, Ohio passed on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Mercy Health Center. He was 74.

Ralph was born May 22, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Ralph F. Armeni Sr. and Rose Dagoli.

He is a 1967 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and worked at General Motors for 35 years.

Ralph adored his grandchildren, attending sporting events and car shows; and had a passion for riding his motorcycle with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing with his grandson.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janice Hubler Armeni ; daughter, Shelly (Joseph) Armeni of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler, Zoey and Joseph Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; sister Dolores Armeni of Hubbard; mother in-law, Julie Hubler ; sister in-law, Darlene (Don) Pero of Brookfield, Ohio; brother in-law, Jim Hubler of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents; brother, Paul J. Armeni and father in-law James Hubler.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home and took place June 27, 2023.

Internment is at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph Frank Armeni, please visit our floral store.