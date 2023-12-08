CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Priscilla Witt of Campbell, Ohio, passed on Saturday, December 2, 2023, she was 63.

Priscilla was born February 17, 1960, to Charles and Betty (Ross)Flickinger in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked in health care.

Priscilla leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Edward Zetts (Joanne) and Alex McClimans; daughters, Mary Summerville, Amanda McClemans, Tabatha Harcarik (Robert) and LaRue Simmons; sister, Frances Deem (Thomas) and 16 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Witt; her parents; four brothers and a host of other family members.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 15, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44507 (234-254-8403). Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.