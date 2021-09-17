Peter Houk, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Houk passed on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was 55.

Peter was born October 30, 1966 to Philip and Priscilla (Hinckle) Houk in Youngstown, Ohio.

He is a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a fabricator.

Peter enjoyed repairing lawnmowers and was a fan of the Seattle Seahawks.

Peter leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Vickie (Smith) Houk; mother, Priscilla of Youngstown; brothers, Paul Houk of Virginia, Perry Houk of Youngstown and Pat (Rita) of Austintown; nephew, Tyler Houk of Virginia and nieces, Angie Houk of North Carolina and Halley Houk of Austintown.

Peter is preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held privately, entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peter Houk, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.