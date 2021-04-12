Pedro Vazquez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pedro Vazquez of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on April 7, 2021. He was 57.

Pedro was born October 5, 1963 to Victor and Celina (Pintor) Vazquez in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

He worked as a landscaper and in hardware.

Pedro enjoyed spending time with his family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved working on cars with his brothers, landscaping and socializing with his family and friends while often reminiscing of the past. Pedro was known for his joking around and being the life of the party. He is greatly missed by his family and friends.

Pedro is survived by his son, Pedro Vazquez Jr. of Philadelphia; daughters Iris Vazquez and Yazmin Vazquez, both of Philadelphia; stepchild, Elvin Ramirez of Florida; brothers, Jose Vazquez of Youngstown, Victor Vazquez of Philadelphia, Carlos Vazquez of New Jersey; sister, Maria Vazquez of Youngstown and brother, Julio Vazquez of Youngstown.

Services will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507, (234) 254-8403.

Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

Masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.

