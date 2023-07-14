YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Terry Dillon passed on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was 18.

Patrick was born August 5, 2004 in Youngstown, Ohio to Sean and Annamarie (Ambrose) Dillon.

He attended ACLD Elementary School, then MCCTC to study in Hospitality and Baking.

Patrick loved to build Legos, collect Transformers and Hot Wheels. He also loved Monster trucks and Monster Jam. He was a devoted fan of the “Transformers” and “Fast and the Furious” Movie Franchises.

He had a special talent for creating monster truck arenas with a computer program.

Patrick loved all animals, but most especially his two dogs, Chloe and Thor.

Patrick’s memory will be cherished by his parents; grandparents, Terry Dillon, Sr. and Terry Sue Dillon of Youngstown, Ohio; grandparents, Patrick Willis and Becky Willis of Youngstown, Ohio; Uncle Ronny Frost Jr. (Jen) of Boardman, Ohio; Aunt Stacy Freedman of Florida; great aunt, Jackie Gianoglio (Ron) of Austintown, Ohio; a host of cousins; best friends, Hannah Daily and Isaac Daily.

He is preceded in death by great grandparents, Mary E. Dillon and John Dillon; uncle, Terry Dillon, Jr; great-grandparents, Lena Gagliano and Louis Gagliano and pet dogs Diamond and Crystal.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patrick Terry Dillon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, Sunday, July 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.