Patricia Elizabeth Kopko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Elizabeth Kopko passed on October 30, 2020. She was 84 years old.

Patricia was born October 18, 2020 to Peter and Anne Kurylak.

She is a graduate of Chaney High School and was a homemaker.

Patricia was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Kopko; son, Jeffrey Kopko of Youngstown and grandchildren Leslie Peleitier and Jason Sitnic.

She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Paulette Sitnic.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

