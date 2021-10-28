Norman Andrew Hopkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Hopkins passed on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was 46.

Norman was born September 12, 1975, to Norman Douglas Willis and Rita R. Hopkins, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of South High School and was most recently, a cook at Chili’s.

Norman enjoyed detailing cars, anime, including “Dragon Ball Z”, X-Box and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.

Norman leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Sparkle Taltoan of Youngstown; sons, Troy Blackmon, Trey Blackmon, Norman Hopkins, Jr., Malachi Woodall, Josiah Dawson, all of Youngstown Ohio; daughters, Sharlynn Hopkins, Sherese Hopkins, Spirit Hopkins, Sparkle Hopkins, all of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Markies Hopkins of Youngstown Ohio; sister, Precious Jackson of Youngstown, Ohio; mother, Rita Hopkins of Youngstown, Ohio; grandmother, Dorothy Hopkins of Youngstown, Ohio; aunts, Lady Bell (Rayfield) of Youngstown, Ohio and Betty Traylor of Youngstown, Ohio, Dorothy Joy of Youngstown, Ohio; uncles, Anthony Willis of Florida, Daryl Willis of Arizona, James Joy of Youngstown, Ohio, William Lee Hopkins, Jr., of Youngstown, Ohio; special friend, Deshea McElroy of New Castle, Pennsylvania; best friends, Ronald Hathman of Orlando, Florida and Michael Douglas of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of grandchildren.

Norman is preceded in death by his father, Norman Willis; daughter, Shaquala Hopkins; brother, Anthony Hopkins, a.k.a. “Taboo”; uncle, Keith Hopkins; grandfathers, Charles Willis and William Lee Hopkins; uncle, Charles “Chucky” Willis, Jr.; cousin, Anthony Anderson and Francis Ann Warren.

Services will take place 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, Ohio, 44507 (234) 254-8403.

Friends may call at 12:00 p.m.

