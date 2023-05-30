YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Venable Hall Thomas, affectionately known as “Sweet Mama” passed from her Earthly life on May 1, 2023.

Norma Jean was born to the late Norman Venable and Lillian Thomas Venable on March 14, 1939 in Youngstown Ohio.

She could bring the house down with her sharp wit and brilliant humor.

Norma Jean was also Mother of New Covenant Life Center, under the leadership of the late Pastors Ernest and Susan Roman until she relocated to Youngstown Ohio.

Norma Jean is survived by her daughter, Shelia Hall, with whom she resided in her last year.

She leaves to cherish her love, wisdom and memories, her daughter, and grandchildren, Terrance, Timothy (Latifa)Trenten, Tremaigne Hall; great-grandchildren, Nazighah, Jameel, Kamani, Brianna, Josiah, Kheria, Ixaiah, Trinity, Terrion, Leila, Emmanuel, Zaimir, Izreal, Tremaigne, Jr., Karson Zuri, Ramonn Hall and Family, Shakia Torres and Family, Simone Hall and Family and Niger Hall.

Norma was welcomed into the Heavenly arms of her parents; sons, Tyrone Herbert (Herbie) and Norman Hall and her only sister, Joyce A. Venable Donlow.

Mom,

You’ve been my strength and I’ve gained so much wisdom from you.

You have blessed my life in so many ways.

Thank You

Grandma (Sweet Mama),

We wish we could ‘ve captured every moment, instead we cherish every kiss and hold dearly to the memories that overwhelm our thought process. You were one of the best gifts that God ever gave. There are no words to express the woman you became. Sweet Mama, we love you and hope to one day see you again.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

