Nick Wolsonovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nick Wolsonovich died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the age of 97.

Nick was born Wednesday, December 19, 1923 and raised in Ford City, Pennsylvania.

He served in the Army Air Force of the United States Military as a Bombardier with the 765 Bomb Squadron during WWII.

Afterwards he would go on to receive a degree from Niagara University in electronics and returned to Ford City where he would marry FeDora Anderson and raise a family while working for PPG. Later he transferred to Owens of Illinois located in Toledo, OH, then on to Lordstown, Ohio where he would finish out his career as an electrician at a General Motors facility.

Retiring at the age of 72 he continued to live out his days in his Austintown home tinkering on electronics, advanced learning, playing the lottery and golfing when he could -with Heritage Manor Nursing Home being his final home for the past two years.

Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, parents, brothers, sisters, niece, nephews and grandsons.

Survived by son -Nicholas “Nick” Wolsonovich, three daughters -Margaret (Richard Sr.) Chimka; Harriet (Tom) Otell; Nadine (Michael) Lukowski, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Nick enjoyed life and will be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

No funeral services will be held.

In lieu of sending any gifts of respect and keeping to Nick’s spirit and hunger for knowledge please direct any donations to the Ford City Public Library.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

