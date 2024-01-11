CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Santiago Laboy, 62, of Campbell, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at St. Elizabeth hospital Youngstown on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Nelson was born on September 24,1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Santos and Maria Santiago.

Nelson grew up in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico where he graduated high school and attended some college. He later returned to Campbell, Ohio where he would live the remainder of his life.

He was a lead diesel mechanic and part of the maintenance department for 15 years for Iron City Wood Products.

Nelson loved vehicles and you could always catch him working on a car especially his beloved Volkswagen Beetles. He loved playing and spending time with his seven granddaughters who he loved very much. Nelson was a funny guy and found joy in making people laugh.

Nelson leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Maria Laboy of Yabucoa; his children, Nelson O. (Idana) Santiago, Nichole Santiago, Jaci (Cj) Williams and Chelsi Santiago; his seven granddaughters, Natasha, Sophia, Nadia, Audrianna, Indanita, Ivy Sue and Alivia, as well as his partner of 30 years, Tammy Schulte; his brother, David Santiago and his sister-in-law, Ellen (Ray) Metz.

He was preceded in death by his father, Santos Santiago; his brother, Louis “BiBi” Santiago and his mother-in-law, Susan K. Meluch.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403 followed immediately by a funeral service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the friends who gave donations during this difficult time.

There will be a luncheon immediately following the service.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.