YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naloni Christine Marie Addison Simpkins passed on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was 1.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 12, 2021 to Breonia Simpkins.

Naloni was loved by everyone and had four special nick names; “Loni”, “Stuffins”, ”Bandz” and “Noni”.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Breonia Simpkins; brothers, Jordan Addison, Adrian Addison, Savion Addison and Payton Jones; sister, Athena Jones; great-grandmothers, Judy Hoes and Marie Kpakima; Godmother, Marlisha Rivers; Godfather, Andrew Howard; aunts, Tiara Kpakima and Patricia Braxton; uncle, Kenneth Addison and cousins, Malaki Rivers, Tyler Henderson, Sahara Dodson, Darran Jenkins, Lyric Ingram, Xavier Jones and Nathan Harris.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

