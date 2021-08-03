Myrtle M. Bartos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle M. Bartos passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

She was a lifetime member of Coalburg Church and The Red Hat Society.

Myrtle was the devoted wife of Raymond M. Bartos, Sr. who preceded her in death July 7, 2018.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

