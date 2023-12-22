CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica Theresa Zetts passed on December 10, 2023. She was 64.

Monica was born November 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward and Mary (Vukovick) Zetts.

She is a graduate of Campbell High School.

Monica leaves behind to cherish her memory; daughter, June Marie Terrago of Campbell, OH; brother, Alexander Zetts; her good friend, Bill Kish, who assisted her whenever she was in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Zetts.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Monica Theresa Zetts, please visit our floral store.