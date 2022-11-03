YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Lipkovich passed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 79.

Mildred was born on January 30, 1943 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania to Raymond Garber.

She was married to David Lipkovich.

Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dennis Timms (Susan) of Struthers, Ohio; sister, Linda Perisco; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her father and husband.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred May Lipkovich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.