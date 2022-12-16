YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lynette Stec passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was 61. She passed after battling a brief illness.

Michelle was born September 2, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio, to William and Karen (Stanza) Stec.

She is a graduate of the Mahoning County School for the Retarded (now Leonard Kirtz School).

After graduation, Michelle worked at MASCO Industries for 39 years.

Michelle always looked forward to her birthday and Christmas. She loved her family deeply and attended all family gatherings. Michelle had a passion for collecting t-shirts and hats. As a hobby, she loved to color.

She is a recipient of many ribbons and medals for participating many years in Special Olympics.

Michelle leaves to cherish her memory her parents; sister, Felicia Kachelries of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, William Allen Stec (Missy) of Poland, Ohio; nieces, Kyla Kachelries of Austintown, Ohio and Breeze Stec of Poland, Ohio; nephews, Terrence Louk (Mary) of Boardman, Ohio, Edward Kachelries of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Kevin Kachelries of Struthers, Ohio, Sean Kachelries (Courtney) of Columbiana, Ohio, Aidan Stec of Poland, Ohio and Devon Stec of Poland, Ohio; six great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Dolores Stanza and grandparents, John and Marie Stec and great-grandparents, Edward and Mildred McMillen.

A funeral service will take place Monday, December 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507, (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

