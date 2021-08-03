Michael Ladislaus Svoboda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Ladislaus Svoboda passed on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was 74.

Michael was born December 5, 1946 in Murzzuschlag Austria to John and Matilda (Djenka) Svoboda.

He came to the United States in 1952.

He is a Regis High School (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) graduate and earned his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology / Chemistry from Coe College in Cedar Rapids.

He joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as a medic from 1969 to 1972. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Spec 91C20 USA MEDDAC for his service.

Michael owned and operated Applied Environmental Technologies, a wastewater treatment service.

He was a scuba diver and loved science fiction and “B-Movies”. Michael also enjoyed his cats, Hermes and Athena.

Michael is survived by Sally Svoboda; sons, John Svoboda of Poland, Ohio, Michael Svoboda of Auburn, Ohio and David Svoboda of Boardman and grandchildren, Angelina, Delaney, Nicholas, Aiden and Lily.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507, (234) 254-8403.

