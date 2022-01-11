YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merrill James Pratt passed on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was 53.

This legend was born on October 3, 1968.

He is survived by his children, Mellissa J. Pratt, Merrill J.M. Pratt, Matthew Pratt and Christopher. He will also be missed by his “girls”, Blossom and Six. Merrill is also survived by his many siblings but truly missed by his sisters, Joyce Pratt, Julie Mulac and Jennifer Mulac along with his brother, Frankie Pratt. He was a very proud grandfather who loved his grandchildren; they were blessed to have been impacted by him. They will definitely miss him, Mellaina I.L.C., his one and only granddaughter and grandsons, Jerimia, Niamiah, Vegeta and Zechariah and a special shout-out to Kal-El who was just like his papa. Merrill also has lots of cousins and nieces and nephews.

He will truly be missed and he lives in all of our memories. Merrill now joins his father, William “Billy” Pratt and his mother, Catherine McMillen Pesto. Now they are together forever.

Merrill had so many friends. He knew people from all over. He definitely made a mark on everyone he met as he had a gift to be able to make others happy, even if he was not so happy, himself. He was so fun and full of surprises. He was also a “jack of all trades” who was especially happy being a mechanic, working and getting dirty. He was a man of many talents. He was a simple man who did not care about material things. It was simple pleasures that made him happy.

He loved being down south. He was a rolling stone and made his home where he laid his hat.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

